The FBI has searched the University of Delaware in recent weeks for classified documents as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of sensitive government records by President Joe Biden. The search, first reported by CNN, was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The Justice Department declined to comment. The university is Biden’s alma mater. In 2011, he donated his records from his 36 years serving in the U.S. Senate to the school. The records are to remain sealed until two years after he retires from public life.
Residents of the Ohio village upended by a freight train derailment packed a school gym to seek answers about whether they are safe from toxic chemicals that spilled or were burned off. Hundreds of worried people gathered Wednesday in East Palestine to hear officials say again that testing so far shows the air there is safe, and that air and water monitoring will continue. Residents still worry about the huge plumes of smoke they saw and persisting odors, and they wonder if there are lingering health risks. The administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is slated to visit the village Thursday.
Ukrainian officials say Russia has again pummeled the country with a barrage of missiles, firing a combination of 36 cruise and other missiles and losing at least 16 of them to Ukrainian air defense batteries. The head of Ukraine’s presidential office said Thursday targets had been hit in the country’s north, west and south. A local governor said a 79-year-old woman was killed and at least seven other people were wounded when missiles hit the eastern city of Pavlohrad. In western Ukraine, a regional governor said a fire broke out at a “critical” infrastructure facility in the province of Lviv. He did not immediately offer details.
Republican Nikki Haley has kicked off her 2024 presidential campaign. She's highlighting her biography while trying to sidestep the looming presence of her onetime boss, former President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, the former South Carolina governor released a short video announcing her campaign. She formally launched her campaign Wednesday at a rally in the historic coastal city of Charleston, South Carolina. Haley cast herself as a figure for generational change who can help the party win the White House again, and urged voters to “put your trust in a new generation.” She's the first notable Republican to challenge Trump for the nomination.
Police in El Paso, Texas, say a one person has been killed and three others have been wounded in a shooting at a shopping mall. El Paso police said hours after Wednesday's shooting that two people had been taken into custody. Police said that Cielo Vista Mall was still considered a crime scene, and that it would remain locked down until authorities had completed their investigation. Police stressed that there was no further danger to the public. The shooting happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.
Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies who have been suspended for five days for their role in the arrest of Tyre Nichols failed to keep their body cameras activated after they went to the location where Nichols had been beaten by five Memphis police officers. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said late Wednesday that deputies Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers each violated multiple policies after they reported to the location of Nichols’ violent arrest on Jan. 7. Nichols had fled a traffic stop but was caught by Memphis Police Department officers who punched him, kicked him and hit him with a baton.
Raquel Welch, whose emergence from the sea in a skimpy, furry bikini in the film “One Million Years B.C.” would propel her to international sex symbol status throughout the 1960s and ’70s, has died at 82. Welch died early Wednesday, according to her agent, Stephen LaManna. Welch’s breakthrough came in 1966′s campy prehistoric flick “One Million Years B.C.,” despite having a grand total of three lines. Clad in a brown doeskin bikini, she successfully evaded pterodactyls but not the notice of the public. Her curves and beauty captured pop culture attention, with Playboy crowning her the “most desired woman” of the ’70s and Men’s Health putting her No. 2 on the “Hottest Women of All Time” list.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce promised thousands of fans celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl championship Wednesday that the team will be back for more. During a boisterous victory rally at downtown's Union Station after a parade, Mahomes and Kelce joked about “experts” who predicted the just-concluded NFL season would be a rebuilding year for the Chiefs, who defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday.
TODAY IN HISTORY
