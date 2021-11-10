Federal judge rejects Trump effort to block docs; Malala gets married; People names 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Federal judge refuses Trump request to block Jan. 6 records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In denying a preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Tuesday that Congress had a strong public interest in obtaining records that could shed light on a violent insurrection mounted by the former president’s supporters. She added that President Joe Biden had the authority to waive executive privilege over the documents despite Trump’s assertions otherwise.

Barring a court order, the National Archives plans to turn over Trump’s records to the committee by Friday. But Trump’s lawyers swiftly promised an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The case will likely eventually head to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Malala Yousafzai announces her marriage on Twitter

LONDON (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai has announced her marriage.

The 24-year-old Pakistani human rights campaigner who was shot by the Taliban for daring to want an education posted images on Twitter of her celebration on Tuesday with Asser Malik and her family.

“Today marks a precious day in my life,'' Yousafzai wrote. “Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.''

People magazine names Paul Rudd as 2021's Sexiest Man Alive

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Rudd has been crowned as 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

Rudd, known for his starring roles in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” films, “This is 40” and “Clueless,” was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night on CBS' ”The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

The actor tells the magazine in an issue out Friday that some will be surprised by him receiving the honor.

“I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’” he said. “This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”

IMAGE OF THE DAY

TODAY IN HISTORY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

