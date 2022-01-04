 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Fewer than half in GOP say 1/6 was very violent; Starbucks' vaccine mandate; plus more top news

  • 0

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Measurable snow fell a span of nearly 1,200 miles, from the deep South to Nantucket. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details on how long to expect that to stick around and if any more is on the horizon.

***

TOP STORIES

Capitol Riot AP Poll

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. 

Less than half of GOP say 1/6 was very violent: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fighting — so primitive and ferocious that one Capitol Police officer described it as “medieval” and another as a “trip to hell” — left more than 100 law enforcement personnel injured, some beaten with their own weapons.

Video cameras captured the violence live, with rioters clubbing officers with flag polls and fire extinguishers, even squeezing one between doors as he begged for his life.

Capitol Riot-AP Poll-Party

A new AP-NORC poll shows about two-thirds of Americans, including most Democrats, describe the attack of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as extremely or very violent. Only about 4 in 10 Republicans say that.

Yet nearly a year after the Jan. 6 siege only about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump as very violent or extremely violent, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. About 3 in 10 Republicans say the attack was not violent, and about another 3 in 10 say it was somewhat violent.

People are also reading…

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Starbucks-Vaccine Requirement

FILE - Starbucks says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement. 

Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly

Starbucks says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said Monday it was acting in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued a vaccine-or-test requirement for companies with more than 100 employees in November.

Starbucks is requiring its 228,000 U.S. employees to disclose their vaccination status by Jan. 10.

* * *

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 4

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent
Government & Politics
AP

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

  • By FARNOUSH AMIRI - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fighting — so primitive and ferocious that one Capitol Police officer described it as “medieval” and another as a “trip to hell” — left more than 100 law enforcement personnel injured, some beaten with their own weapons.

Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces
Health & Fitness
AP

Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces

  • By JENNIFER PELTZ, GRETCHEN EHLKE and TERRY TANG - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Some school systems around the U.S. extended their holiday break Monday or switched back to online instruction because of the explosion in COVID-19 cases, while others pressed ahead with in-person classes amid a seemingly growing sense that Americans will have to learn to co-exist with the virus.

Former Theranos CEO Holmes convicted of fraud and conspiracy
Health & Fitness
AP

Former Theranos CEO Holmes convicted of fraud and conspiracy

  • By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — In a case that exposed Silicon Valley’s culture of hubris and hype, Elizabeth Holmes was convicted Monday of duping investors into believing her startup Theranos had developed a revolutionary medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood.

School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
National
AP

School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital

  • By AAMER MADHANI and PARKER PURIFOY - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A winter storm packing heavy snow blew into the nation's capital Monday, closing government offices and schools and grounding the president's helicopter as 6 to 11 inches (15 to 28 centimeters) of snow ringed the area around Washington.

Crews box in Colorado wildfire as investigators seek cause
National
AP

Crews box in Colorado wildfire as investigators seek cause

  • By HAVEN DALEY - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Colorado firefighters boxed in the winter wildfire that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other structures to keep it from spreading as high winds raked the area Tuesday, dousing smoldering hot spots to ensure residents didn't have to flee again.

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill
Government & Politics
AP

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

  • By LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin sounded a skeptical note Tuesday about the prospects of easing the Senate's filibuster rules, raising doubts about whether he will provide crucial support to the Democrats' renewed push for voting legislation they say is needed to protect democracy.

Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr. subpoenaed in New York AG's probe
National
AP

Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr. subpoenaed in New York AG's probe

  • By MICHAEL R. SISAK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York attorney general’s office confirmed Monday that it has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., demanding their testimony in an investigation into the family’s business practices.

Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly
Health & Fitness
AP

Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly

  • By DEE-ANN DURBIN - AP Business Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Starbucks says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement.

Roethlisberger, Steelers top Browns to stay in playoff mix
National
AP

Roethlisberger, Steelers top Browns to stay in playoff mix

  • By WILL GRAVES - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger looked for the last time into the Heinz Field stands peppered with No. 7 jerseys bearing his name and tried to soak in a moment as inevitable as it was unimaginable for most of his career.

Bucs coach: Antonio Brown didn't claim injury before walkoff
National
AP

Bucs coach: Antonio Brown didn't claim injury before walkoff

  • By FRED GOODALL - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Antonio Brown's latest messy departure from an NFL team, the Buccaneers, was not about an injury, coach Bruce Arians said Monday.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX White House Winter Weather

Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, as a winter storm blows into the Mid-Atlantic area. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 4

Today in history: Jan. 4

In 2007, Nancy Pelosi was elected the first female speaker of the House as Democrats took control of Congress, and more events that happened o…

Today in sports history: Jan. 4

Today in sports history: Jan. 4

In 1986, Eric Dickerson shatters the NFL playoff record with a 248-yard rushing performance. See more sports moments from this date.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

After six months of work, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will start to reveal their findings in coming weeks. But do Americans trust their own institutions, or their own eyes? Find out what happens next.

Watch Now: Related Video

San Francisco mayor: 'learning to live with COVID'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News