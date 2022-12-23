Final Jan. 6 report says Trump 'lit that fire' of insurrection; 2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting; coast-to-coast winter storm updates

Today is Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
***
MORNING LISTEN
People are also reading…
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, Dec. 23
The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol. The committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, writes that Trump “lit that fire.” The 814-page report released Thursday concludes an extraordinary 18-month investigation, offering by far the most definitive account of a dark chapter in modern American history. It says the central cause of the riot was “one man”: Trump. Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the findings should be a “clarion call to all Americans: to vigilantly guard our Democracy."
Winter storm puts millions under alerts coast-to-coast as record-low temps and power outages arrive before Christmas
The massive winter storm battering the US with plunging temperatures coast-to-coast has left thousands without power and prompted more than a dozen governors to create emergency response plans ahead of Christmas weekend. The storm has delivered heavy snow and ice, making for grim road conditions with poor visibility, leaving some drivers stranded in unbearably frigid temperatures.
The bill includes about $772.5 billion for domestic programs and $858 billion for defense and would finance federal agencies through the fiscal year at the end of September.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded another defiant note on his return to his nation's capital following his wartime visit to the United States. He said Friday that Ukrainian forces are “working toward victory” even as Russia launched new strikes across the country. Zelenskyy posted on his Telegram account that he's in his Kyiv office and pledged that “we'll overcome everything.“ Zelenksyy's return comes amid relentless Russian artillery, rocket and mortar fire and airstrikes on the eastern and southern fronts and elsewhere in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military said Russian forces fired multiple rocket launchers “more than 70 times” across Ukrainian territory overnight while fierce battles raged around the city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region.
South Korea's military says North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, its latest weapons demonstration that came days after U.S. and South Korean warplanes conducted joint drills that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal. South Korea’s military said it detected the missile launches from the North’s capital region on Friday afternoon. The U.S. flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets near the Korean Peninsula for joint training with South Korean warplanes on Tuesday. South Korea’s military said the drills were part of a bilateral agreement on boosting a U.S. commitment to defend its Asian ally with all available military capabilities, including nuclear.
Hundreds of migrants are gathered in unusually frigid cold temperatures along the Mexican-U.S. border near El Paso, Texas, awaiting a U.S. Supreme Court decision on whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from seeking asylum. The limits on border crossings had initially been set to expire Wednesday before a brief extension was granted. The Biden administration has asked the court to lift the restrictions, but not before Christmas. It is not clear when a final decision will come. In the meantime, thousands like hairdresser Grisel Garces of Caracas, Venezuela, have gathered in the cold on the Mexican side, saying waiting is hard as they worry about a decision that could decide their fate.
Lawyers for Arizona election officials say Republican Kari Lake didn’t offer evidence to back her claims of widespread, intentional misconduct on Election Day in challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the governor’s race. A lawyer for Hobbs, who won by just over 17,000 votes, told a judge Thursday that Lake never established her claim that printer problems at Maricopa County polling places were intentional acts that would have changed the race’s outcome had they not occurred. Lake’s attorneys say officials tried to downplay the effects of the printer problems in Maricopa County. Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson didn’t say when he would issue a ruling.
Jurors have began deliberating at the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who is charged with shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet and leaving her wounded. The jury of seven women and five men received the case late Thursday morning after Lanez’s defense completed a closing argument from a day earlier and Los Angeles County prosecutors gave a brief rebuttal. The 30-year-old Canadian rapper has pleaded not guilty to three felony counts including assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He faces up to 22 years in prison and possible deportation. Lanez's attorney argued he was not the shooter.
Haaziq Daniels had a short scoring run and threw a touchdown pass in Air Force’s 30-15 victory over Baylor in cold conditions Thursday night in the Armed Forces Bowl. The game kicked off with a temperature of 13 degrees and a wind chill of minus 4 at Amon G. Carter Stadium, the home of TCU, Baylor’s Big 12 rival. Baylor officials announced it was the coldest kickoff temperature in the history of the program. Daniels had a 2-yard touchdown run and a 15-yard scored pass out of Air Force’s run-oriented triple-option offense. Brad Roberts rushed for two touchdowns, and Matthew Dapore had a 37-yard field goal for the Falcons. Robert ran for 116 yards, his school-record 20th career game with triple-digit rushing yardage.
Authorities say a shooting in central Paris left two people dead and four others wounded. A 69-year-old suspect was arrested. The reason for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear. The prosecutor’s office opened a murder investigation. Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting. But they haven’t indicated any sign of a terrorist motive. Police had cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital. The Paris police department had warned people to stay away from the area.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1783, George Washington resigned as commander in chief of the Continental Army and retired to his home at Mount Vernon, Virginia, and more …
In 1972, Franco Harris's 'Immaculate Reception' lifts the Pittsburgh Steelers over Oakland Raiders, 13-7. See more sports moments from this date.
***