Firefight at Kabul airport kills 1; storm updates in Tennessee, Northeast; new 500 home run club member
alert

Firefight at Kabul airport kills 1; storm updates in Tennessee, Northeast; new 500 home run club member

Tropical Depression Henri continues to bring heavy rain and flash flooding to New England. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Today is Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

US Afghanistan

In this Aug. 20, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and Norweigian coalition forces assist with security at an Evacuation Control Checkpoint ensuring evacuees are processed safely during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. 

Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 amid chaotic evacuations

KABUL, Afghanistan — A firefight at one of the gates of Kabul's international airport killed at least one Afghan soldier early Monday, German officials said, the latest chaos to engulf Western efforts to evacuate those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country.

The shooting at the airport came as the Taliban sent fighters north of the capital to eliminate pockets of armed resistance to their lightning takeover earlier this month. The Taliban said they retook three districts seized by opponents the day before and had surrounded Panjshir, the last province that remains out of their control.

Gunfire broke out near one of the airport's gates, where at least seven Afghans died a day earlier in a panicked stampede of thousands of people. The circumstances of the shooting, which occurred around dawn, remained unclear.

***

Tennessee Flooding

A car leans against a utility pole Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. 

22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee; Henri settles atop swamped Northeast

At least 22 people were killed and rescue crews searched desperately Sunday amid shattered homes and tangled debris for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee.

Saturday's flooding in rural areas took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving families uncertain about whether their loved ones survived the unprecedented deluge.

Meanwhile, the slow-rolling system named Henri is taking its time drenching the Northeast with rain, lingering early Monday atop a region made swampy by the storm's relentless downpour.

Henri, which made landfall as a tropical storm Sunday afternoon in Rhode Island, has moved northwest through Connecticut. It hurled rain westward far before its arrival, flooding areas as far southwest as New Jersey before pelting northeast Pennsylvania, even as it took on tropical depression status.

***

Tigers Blue Jays Baseball

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera watches his 500th career home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. 

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera hits 500th career home run

TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera celebrated with his teammates on the Detroit Tigers. He took a curtain call on the road. He paid tribute to his family, his team and his native country.

It was quite a day, even for one of baseball's most accomplished sluggers.

Cabrera became the 28th major leaguer to hit 500 home runs, reaching the milestone in the sixth inning Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Aug. 23

22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee
National
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee

  • By JONATHAN MATTISE and JEFFREY COLLINS Associated Press
WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — At least 22 people were killed and rescue crews searched desperately Sunday amid shattered homes and tangled debris for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee.

Henri hurls rain as system settles atop swamped Northeast
National
Henri hurls rain as system settles atop swamped Northeast

  • By DAVID KLEPPER, MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and DAVID PORTER Associated Press
WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — The slow-rolling storm system named Henri was expected to continue drenching the Northeast with rain Monday with a slated turn to the east from upstate New York back through New England.

US VP Harris: Focus must stay on Afghan evacuation
National
US VP Harris: Focus must stay on Afghan evacuation

  • By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
SINGAPORE (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris asserted Monday that the U.S. must maintain its focus on evacuating Americans and vulnerable Afghans and shouldn’t get distracted by questions over what went wrong in the chaotic U.S. exit from Afghanistan.

Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 amid chaotic evacuations
World
Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 amid chaotic evacuations

  • By AHMAD SEIR, RAHIM FAIEZ and JOSEPH KRAUSS Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A firefight at one of the gates of Kabul's international airport killed at least one Afghan soldier early Monday, German officials said, the latest chaos to engulf Western efforts to evacuate those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country.

Kabul airlift accelerating but still hampered by chaos
Government & Politics
Kabul airlift accelerating but still hampered by chaos

  • By ROBERT BURNS and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S.-led evacuation of Americans and others from the chaotic Kabul airport is accelerating, with a one-day doubling of the number airlifted out of the country, although President Joe Biden is not ruling out extending the mission beyond the Aug. 31 deadline he set before the Taliban's swift takeover.

Budget clash pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi
Government & Politics
Budget clash pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi

  • By ALAN FRAM Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Outnumbered and with their party's most powerful leaders arrayed against them, nine moderate Democrats trying to upend plans for enacting President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar domestic program face a House showdown.

As Cuomo exits, Hochul to take office minus 'distractions'
National
As Cuomo exits, Hochul to take office minus 'distractions'

  • By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew Cuomo neared the end of his decade as New York’s governor Monday, as he prepared to relinquish his tight grip on government to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul in a midnight power transfer that will break another glass ceiling for women in state politics.

Protesters clash in Portland after opposing gatherings
National
Protesters clash in Portland after opposing gatherings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Opposing rallies that drew hundreds of people in Portland, Oregon, sparked clashes on Sunday.

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19
National
Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

  • By SOPHIA TAREEN Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors' observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press.

Blaney takes lead on final restart, holds on to win Michigan
Sports

Blaney takes lead on final restart, holds on to win Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Ryan Blaney needed a push to pass William Byron on Sunday.

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera hits 500th career home run
Sports

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera hits 500th career home run

TORONTO (AP) — Miguel Cabrera celebrated with his teammates on the Detroit Tigers. He took a curtain call on the road. He paid tribute to his …

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Tennessee Flooding

Navy Haley, 14, of Waverly, helps remove belongings from a home while volunteering with her church youth group in Waverly, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+13
Today in history: Aug. 23

Today in history: Aug. 23

Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama introduced his choice of running mate, Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware, before a crowd outside the O…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

