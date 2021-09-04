For Edgar Wright, ‘Last Night in Soho’ is a dark valentine

The actors loved the integration of music into the script and the filming.

“The first music that I really fell in love with was the music of the '60s so this was glorious. I tend to make playlists for all of my characters,” Taylor-Joy said. “It’s so wonderful to act with music.”

Until this film, however, Taylor-Joy said she’d only really ever sung to herself in the shower.

As a student and a fan of 1960s British cinema, Wright also took the opportunity to also cast icons of the era in key roles, including Terence Stamp (“Billy Budd,” “Poor Cow”), Rita Tushingham (“A Taste of Honey”) and Diana Rigg (“On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”), to whom the film is dedicated. Rigg died in 2020 at the age of 82, making “Last Night in Soho” her last film.