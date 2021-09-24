France's role in NATO not in question despite US rift

That said, the fallout from the chaotic Afghanistan exit and the U.S. maneuvering for the defense contract have disappointed many allies. Some see early in the Biden presidency a continuation in form, if not in style, of former President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy.

With the U.S. now focused on the threat posed by China, calls are multiplying for Europe to ensure its “strategic autonomy” to avoid debacles like the chaotic evacuations from Kabul's airport. The idea of a 5,000-strong rapidly deployable EU stand-by force is being floated.

The reality, however, is that NATO already has a similar contingent – the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, with around 5,000 ground troops that officials can quickly deploy to respond to security threats.

The challenge – beyond getting 30 nations to agree to use it – is drumming up equipment and personnel, including from many of the 22 EU countries that are also members of the world’s biggest security alliance, so it's difficult to see how a European force might be resourced.

Moreover, there is no consensus in Europe to establish a separate force. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland all count on the U.S. security umbrella to deal with an increasingly assertive Russia.