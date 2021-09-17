Gabrielle Union on using 'radical honesty' to tell her story

Union says she hopes to help others by sharing these intimacies with readers.

“When people can hear you speak or or read your truth and they can see themselves or pieces of themselves in what you’re saying, it breeds community because they know they’re not alone.”

Toward the end of the book, Union writes about the treatment and portrayal of Black people in showbusiness, her character in “Bring It On,” the use of blackface in comedy, violence against Black people in news coverage and cultural appropriation of Black beauty.

Her dispute with NBC over allegations of racism on the show “America’s Got Talent” was legally settled in 2020 and isn’t addressed in “You Got Anything Stronger?”

As for the title, Union wanted to keep the same casual vibe of chatting with friends as “We’re Going to Need More Wine.”

“We’re still here, having a cocktail — you might need something a little stronger, for what we’re going to cover in this one,” she says.

“Also to remind us that you are the thing that is stronger.”

