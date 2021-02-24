Gains for bank stocks help lead major US indexes higher

Apple fell 1.2% and Amazon fell 1.3%. Those and other Big Tech companies rocketed in 2020 as investors bet that the pandemic would cause Americans to shift shopping habits and buy gadgets to keep themselves occupied in pandemic quarantines.

The bond market could also be a harbinger for inflation, something that has been nonexistent in the U.S. for the better part of a decade.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress on Wednesday that the central bank will not begin raising interest rates until it believes it has reached its goals on maximum employment and inflation.

As he did before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Powell told the House Financial Services Committee that the Fed was in no hurry to raise benchmark short-term interest rates or to begin trimming its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases used to put downward pressure on longer-term rates.

Powell said the Fed did not see any indication that inflation could race out of control. While price increases might accelerate in coming months, Powell said those increases were expected to be temporary and not a sign of long-run inflation threats.