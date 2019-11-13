{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he’ll stop accepting applications for U.S. Senate next week.

Kemp will soon name a replacement for fellow Republican, Sen. Johnny Isakson, who announced he would step down in December because of worsening health issues.

Kemp took the unusual step of opening an online application portal and invited everyone from ordinary Georgians to congressmen to apply.

Kemp announced Wednesday that he would stop accepting applications Nov. 18.

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and state House Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones are among the top Republicans who’ve applied.

Whoever is appointed would need to defend the seat in a November 2020 special election. It’ll be one of two U.S. Senate races on the Georgia ballot: Republican Sen. David Perdue is also up for re-election.

