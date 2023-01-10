Georgia routs TCU for 2nd consecutive title; Biden's classified docs problem; Golden Globes return tonight; and more top news

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 to become the first team to win consecutive College Football Playoff national championships. The Bulldogs became the first repeat champs since Alabama went back-to-back a decade ago and left no doubt that they have replaced the Crimson Tide as the new bullies on the block. TCU, the first Cinderella team of the CFP era, never had a chance against the Georgia juggernaut and suffered the most lopsided loss in a national title game dating to the start of the BCS in 1998.
President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to meet for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change. The three leaders are trying to mend tensions that have divided the continent. Tuesday's gathering of North American countries is held most years, and it's often called the “three amigos summit." However, there have been strains in the relationship, and those were on display when Biden and López Obrador met Monday. During their conversation, López Obrador challenged the U.S. to end its “abandonment” and “disdain” for Latin America, and Biden defended his country's foreign aid programs.
Kevin McCarthy has passed his first tests as House speaker as Republican lawmakers approved their rules package governing House operations. It was approved 220-213, a party-line vote with one Republican opposed. The rules vote is typically a routine step on Day One of the new Congress, but it's now the second week of the new majority after a long fight to elect McCarthy as speaker. Later Monday evening, Republicans also passed their first bill — legislation to cut funding that was intended to bolster the IRS. It flew through on another party-line vote, 218-210, but has almost no chance in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber says “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered as Biden’s personal attorneys were clearing out the offices of the Penn Biden Center, where the president kept an office after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his 2020 presidential campaign in 2019. Sauber says the documents were found on Nov. 2, 2022, in a “locked closet” in the office.
The latest in a relentless string of California storms is swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. The storms are even prompting tornado warnings. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week, including two people killed by falling trees. Forecasters expect the rain to continue through Tuesday after dumping up to 14 inches at higher elevations in central and Southern California. The storm on Monday prompted evacuation orders for 10,000 people along the central California coast, including the entire town of Montecito — home to Prince Harry and other celebrities — which saw 23 people killed in a mudslide five years ago.
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked eastern city of Bakhmut. The officials say the intense attack is bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, monthslong battle. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there is “almost no life left” there. He added that ”this is what madness looks like.” A deputy defense minister said Russia has thrown a large number of storm groups into the battle. She said Russian forces are advancing “literally on the bodies of their own soldiers.”
Thousands of protesters in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paolo demanded “No amnesty!" Monday, following a riot that invaded the heart of Brazil's capital Sunday in an effort to reinstall former President Jair Bolsonaro. The words evoke memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country’s 1964-85 dictatorship. Justice minister Flávio Dino vowed to prosecute those who acted behind the scenes to summon supporters on social media and finance their transport for crimes including organized crime, staging a coup, and violent abolition of the democratic rule of law. He also said authorities would investigate allegations local security personnel allowed the destruction to proceed unabated.
A longtime Donald Trump lieutenant who became a star prosecution witness and helped convict the former president’s company of tax fraud is set to be sentenced for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in company-paid perks. Allen Weisselberg is expected to be sentenced Tuesday to five months in jail, in keeping with a plea agreement the senior Trump Organization adviser and former chief financial officer reached in August. Weisselberg, 75, was promised the short sentence in August when he agreed to plead guilty to 15 tax crimes and testify against the company where he’s worked since the mid-1980s.
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes return to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal. Stars and studios boycotted last year’s ceremony, which NBC opted not to televise saying the Hollywood Foreign Press Association needed to make “meaningful reform.” But a year later, much — though not all — of Hollywood appears ready to party, again. The broadcast from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, starts at 8 p.m. on NBC. For the first time, the show will also be livestreamed, on Peacock. Jerrod Carmichael is hosting.
Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin say the Bills safety was moved to a hospital in Buffalo to continue his recovery. It's an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress Hamlin has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the morning and flown to Buffalo, where Dr. William Knight said he was "doing well.” Hamlin’s return comes a day after he cheered on the Bills from his hospital bed during their 35-23 win over the New England Patriots. The game proved to be a cathartic outpouring of support for the Bills and Hamlin.
