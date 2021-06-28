Global markets lower after Wall Street recovers to new high

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index declined less than 0.1% to 3,606.37 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed less than 0.1% to 29,048.02.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong closed down less than 0.1% at 29,268.30 after the start of trading was delayed until the afternoon due to a weather alert.

The Kospi in Seoul shed less than 0.1% to 3,301.89. The ASX-S&P 500 in Sydney was unchanged at 7,307.30.

India's Sensex lost 0.3% to 52,764.13. New Zealand, Bangkok and Jakarta also declined. Singapore advanced.

Investors are looking ahead to monthly surveys of manufacturing activity in Japan, China and South Korea.

Production is recovering from last year's plunge but faces shortages of processor chips and other disruptions.

Markets have swung between optimism about economic recovery supported by the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and unease that the Fed and other central banks might feel pressure to pull back stimulus to cool rising inflation.

The Fed, which says it believes U.S. price surges are temporary, surprised traders by saying it might start raising rates by late 2023, earlier than the previous 2024 target. Markets sank but have recovered most of their losses.