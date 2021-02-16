Global shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes

A vaccine rollout is starting soon in Japan, a nation that's lagged behind the U.S. and Europe with the inoculations. It begins with about 20,000 medical workers, followed by 3.7 million more medical workers. The government's goal is to have shots available for elderly people in April, and for everyone by June.

Government data earlier this week showed the Japanese economy has rebounded from the growth drop experienced earlier over COVID-19, but contracted for 2020 overall. It's unclear whether the world's third largest economy can stay on the growth track, as worries continue about an ongoing wave of infections.

Uncertainty about whether the Tokyo Olympics can go on in July, postponed from last year, with no foreign spectators or perhaps no spectators at all, is adding to the gloom.

Still, optimism remains over stimulus measures, including trillions of dollars more aid from the U.S. government. Some companies have released surprisingly strong earnings reports, adding to investor enthusiasm.

“Global equity markets remain on the climb into this week with the multitude of positive factors, including U.S. fiscal stimulus hopes, positive earnings and the vaccine rollout supporting sentiment,” said Jingyi Pan, senior market strategist at IG in Singapore.