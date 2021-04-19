Global shares mixed amid cautious outlook for global economy

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed and U.S. futures declined Monday amid cautious optimism about a global rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors are awaiting a raft of earnings reports this week that will provide further fodder about how businesses are faring.

France's CAC 40 added 0.3% in early trading to 6,305.64, while Germany's DAX inched down less than 0.1% to 15,457.17. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.1% to 7,028.72. U.S. shares were set for a slow start to the week, with Dow futures down 0.3% and the future for the S&P 500 0.2% lower.

Japan's benchmark closed less than 0.1% higher at 29,685.37, in the first Tokyo market reaction to a weekend by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga with President Joe Biden over the weekend. Suga also spoke with the Pfizer chief executive, asking to ensure a more steady supply of the company's COVID-19 vaccine. Japan has lagged the U.S., Israel and some European nations in a vaccine rollout, with barely 1% of its population inoculated so far.