Global shares mixed as US jobs data ease inflation worries

“Obviously this release blew market bets about Fed tapering and inflation out of the water," Michael Every of RaboResearch said in a commentary. “Indeed, there is now a stronger view that central banks can carry on pumping asset markets and commodity prices -- and so headline CPI -- in the hope this will magically generate wage inflation."

In Asian trading, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.6% to finish at 29,518.34. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.3% to 7,172.80. South Korea's Kospi added 1.6% to 3,249.30. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped less than 0.1% to 28,595.66, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.3% to 3,427.99.

In Japan, worries are growing about tens of thousands of athletes and officials entering the country for the Tokyo Olympics, set to open in July. Many will be from countries where people have been vaccinated, while the rollout has been extremely slow in Japan, with about 3% of the population inoculated so far. The Tokyo Olympics organizers are promising stringent measures to prevent clusters and testing the athletes and officials regularly for infections.

Recent relatively strong global earnings reports have lifted share prices. Among companies reporting earnings later this week are Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co.