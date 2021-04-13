Stocks off to a weak start following pause in J&J vaccine

Stocks are off to a sluggish start on Wall Street as the market loses more momentum following its rise to records last week. The S&P 500 was wavering between small gains and losses in the early going Tuesday, while gains for several Big Tech stocks pushed the Nasdaq up 0.8%. Johnson & Johnson fell 2.2% after U.S. regulators recommended a pause in using its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of possibly dangerous blood clots. Travel-related stocks including American Airlines and Delta also fell. Crude oil prices were higher and European markets were mixed. Treasury yields fell slightly.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher on Tuesday with hopes growing for a global economic rebound despite surging coronavirus cases in many places.

France's CAC 40 gained 0.3% in early trading to 6,181.52, while Germany's DAX edged up 0.2% to 15,251.55. Britain's FTSE 100 fell less than 0.1% to 6,885.07. U.S. shares were set for a slow start, with the future for the Dow industrials up 0.1% at 33,656.0. S&P 500 futures also inched up less than 0.1%, to 4,121.38.

China reported its exports rose nearly 31% in March, in line with expectations but weaker than the 60% growth seen in the first two months of the year.