Global shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

China has reimposed travel restrictions in some areas to combat outbreaks of the virus that are adding to concerns over a slowing economy.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4% to 26,038.27. The Shanghai Composite declined 0.3% to 3,597.64.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.9% to 3,049.08 after the government reported the economy grew at an annual pace of 4%, according to government data. That was slightly weaker than expected. But analysts expect consumer spending to recover as virus cases ease with progress in the country's vaccine rollout.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost earlier gains to be little changed, inching up less than 0.1% to 7,443.40.

Several of the U.S. market’s most influential stocks are set to report earnings this week, including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google’s parent company, Alphabet. Because they’re the four biggest companies on Wall Street by market value, their stock movements have a huge effect on the S&P 500.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 45 cents to $83.31 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It ended Monday trading unchanged at $83.76 per barrel. Brent crude, the basis for international pricing, fell 38 cents to $85.61 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 114.02 Japanese yen from 113.71 yen. The euro cost $1.1610, inching down from $1.1611.

