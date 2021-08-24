Global shares mostly rise, momentum fizzles on virus worries

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly gained Tuesday, boosted by a near-record rise on Wall Street, although the momentum began to fizzle over worries about the economic fallout from surging coronavirus infections in Asia.

France's CAC 40 was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 6,682.28 in early trading, while Germany's DAX added 0.2% to 15,884.33. Britain's FTSE 100 slid 0.1% to 7,103.75. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures gaining nearly 0.2% to 35,334.00. S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% at 4,485.75.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.9% to finish at 27,732.10. South Korea's Kospi gained 1.6% to 3,138.30. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% to 7,503.00. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 2.5% to 25,727.92, while the Shanghai Composite was up 1.1% at 3,514.47.

Some parts of Asia have had slower vaccine rollouts than the U.S. and Europe and are at a greater risk for the more contagious delta variant.

“Outbreaks in Asia Pacific have led to new containment measures, disrupting production and trade in a region that accounts for 37% of global merchandise exports,” said Sara Johnson, executive director, global economics, IHS Markit. "Asia Pacific’s manufacturing hubs are the current hotspots for COVID-19."