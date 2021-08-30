Global shares rise after US Fed signals low rates will stay

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were higher Monday, as investors interpreted comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve as signaling low interest rates were here to stay for some time.

France's CAC 40 rose less than 0.1% in early trading to 6,684.18, while Germany's DAX edged up 0.1% to 15,870.46. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.3% to 7,148.01. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up nearly 0.1% at 35,420.00. S&P 500 futures gained 0.1% to 4,508.75.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.5% to close at 27,789.29. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% to 7,504.50. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.3% to 3,144.19. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.5% to 25,539.54, while the Shanghai Composite stood at 3,528.15, up 0.2%.

Regional investors are also looking ahead to data expected to be released Tuesday on China's manufacturing sector.

The rally in Asia paralleled the rise that ended the previous week on Wall Street. The speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell was key, as U.S. stocks have set record after record this year, in large part because of the Fed's massive efforts to prop up the economy and financial markets. The gains had been getting increasingly tentative as markets began to look toward a possible end of the Fed’s assistance.