Wall Street opens mixed after US stocks gain for 5th day

The slower rollouts of the coronavirus vaccine in Asia, compared to the U.S. and Europe, continues to put investors in the region in a cautionary mode, although South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and other nations have had fewer deaths.

Weighing on sentiment is news that the vaccine from AstraZeneca had had reports “blood clots after usage, whether or not a side-effect, (that) have resulted in a ‘precautionary’ suspension” in Europe," said Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

“This has set back Europe’s vaccination progress even more starkly compared to the U.S.,” Lavanya said in a report.

It could be a problem for Japan, which has started vaccinations of medical professionals with the product from Pfizer, but was set to use those from Moderna and AstraZeneca. The AstraZeneca vaccines were due to be produced in Japan, unlike the other two brands.

Investors have taken heart from President Joe Biden's pledge to expand vaccine eligibility to all Americans by May 1, which should also translate into faster economic growth, including for Asia.