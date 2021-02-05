Stocks open higher; S&P 500 heading for a big weekly gain

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, keeping the S&P 500 on track for its biggest weekly gain since November. The benchmark index was up 0.4% early Friday. The gains came even after the government reported the latest grim figures on the economy, a gain of just 49,000 jobs last month. Investors remain hopeful that continuing vaccinations will help the economy get on a more even footing over time. They’re also hopeful that more help for the economy is on the way from Washington. Overnight the Senate narrowly passed a measure that will fast-track aid. Treasury yields rose again.

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares rose Friday ahead of the latest U.S. monthly jobs report and as hopes grow for a gradual global economic recovery from the damage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. report for January is expected to show that employers added 100,000 jobs. That would mark a welcome reversal from a loss in December — the first since April — of 140,000. Still, a gain of that modest size is practically negligible when the economy is nearly 10 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic level.