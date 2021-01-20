US stocks near records amid earnings reports, DC changeover

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are rising again Wednesday, climbing toward records on stronger-than-expected earnings reports and continued optimism that new leadership in Washington will help usher in an economic recovery.

The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher at 3,824.26 in early trading, brushing up against its record of 3,824.68 set earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 93 points, or 0.3%, at 31,023, as of 9:45 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.3% higher.

Joe Biden will take the oath of office to become U.S. president later in the day, and he has a flurry of executive actions at the ready. He has also pitched a plan to pump $1.9 billion more into the struggling economy, hoping to act quickly as his Democratic party takes control of the White House and both houses of Congress.