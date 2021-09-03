Global stock markets mixed after Wall St hits another record

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Friday as investors waited to see whether U.S. hiring in August was weak enough to persuade the Federal Reserve to postpone the winding down of economic stimulus.

Tokyo advanced after Wall Street hit its second record this week. Shanghai and Hong Kong declined.

Markets were waiting for U.S. data on employment, which the Fed has indicated is a factor in deciding when to trim stimulus. Forecasters expect 750,000 jobs were added in August, which would reduce unemployment to 5.2% but would be below the monthly average of 940,000 in June and July.

A survey by payroll processor ADP this week found U.S. companies added fewer jobs than expected. An industry group said manufacturing employment fell.

Investors are making “perverse bets” that low U.S. jobs numbers “will nudge the Fed to defer taper for longer, thereby buoying markets," Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank said in a report.

Investor optimism had been boosted by strong U.S. corporate profits and the spread of coronavirus vaccinations. But the more contagious delta variant and measures to stop it are weighing on business and consumer activity.