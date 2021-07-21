Global stock markets mostly higher after Wall Street rebound

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.5% to 3,215.91 after South Korea reported a daily high of 1,784 new coronavirus cases.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7% to 3,562.66 while the Hang Seng in Hong sank 0.1% to 27,1224.58.

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.8% to 7,308.70 after Australian retail sales rose 1.3% over a year earlier in the three months ending in June.

New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets gained. Indian markets were closed for a holiday.

The U.S. market has gained ground in choppy trading despite uncertainty about the lingering impact of the virus on business activity and inflation.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has said an estimated 83% of U.S. cases are tied to the delta variant.

Investors have been encouraged by quarterly results that show many companies are increasing profits.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. oil rose 96 cents to $68.16 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added 96 cents to $70.31 per barrel in London.

The dollar gained to 110.13 yen from Tuesday's 109.83 yen. The euro fell to $1.1777 from $1.1783.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.