Global stocks rise; Treasury yields rally after jobs report

“This is about as clear as it gets, the reopening is happening faster than nearly anyone expected,” Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial, said in a statement. He also pointed to how the U.S. government said hiring in January and February was stronger than earlier estimated.

The numbers reassured investors that a sustained recovery appears to be taking root as more people get vaccinated and businesses reopen. So too did a corner of the jobs report showing workers' wages aren't jumping yet, even as hiring accelerates.

Average hourly earnings dipped 0.1% in March from a month earlier, on a seasonally adjusted basis. While that's frustrating for workers, it encourages investors who had worried that a burst of inflation may be on the way. If inflation were to shoot higher and remain there, it would likely send Treasury yields spiking even higher.

Higher interest rates make investors less willing to pay high prices for stocks, particularly those seen as the most expensive. They also hurt stocks of companies asking investors to wait many years for big profit growth to come to fruition. Such worries have hurt the momentum for big technology stocks in particular this year.