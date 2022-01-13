 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

GOP leader McCarthy won't cooperate with 1/6 panel; Ronnie Spector remembered; and more top news

  • 0

Today is Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

The central US is bracing for heavy snow and strong winds into Friday. This same storm is expected to impact the Mid-South, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through the weekend. CNN Meteorolgoist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

Congress Boebert Omar

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

GOP leader McCarthy says he won't cooperate with 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.

McCarthy issued a statement Wednesday saying he would refuse to cooperate. He said the investigation was not legitimate and accused the panel of “abuse of power.”

People are also reading…

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Obit Ronnie Spector

Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock 'n' roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as "Be My Baby," "Baby I Love You" and "Walking in the Rain" as the leader of the girl group the Ronettes, has died. She was 78. 

Musicians, friends react to the death of Ronnie Spector

Ronnie Spector, who as leader of the girl group The Ronettes sang 1960s hits including “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain,” died Wednesday at age 78 after a brief battle with cancer. Her death drew tributes and expressions of grief from music industry colleagues.

"Our dear friend Ronnie Spector, has passed. She was the sweetest person you could ever know. And her mark on rock and roll is indelible," said Joan Jett, via Twitter. Keep scrolling for a link to more reaction.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 13

Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for Jan. 6 panel
Government & Politics
AP

Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for Jan. 6 panel

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK, FARNOUSH AMIRI and ERIC TUCKER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s refusal to provide information to a bipartisan House committee about his call with then-President Donald Trump during the Capitol riot is deepening a standoff between the committee and GOP lawmakers, forcing investigators to consider whether they could subpoena one of their own.

Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron
Health & Fitness
AP

Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron

  • By ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with the most protective N95 masks, as he highlighted his efforts to “surge” resources to help the country weather the spike in coronavirus cases.

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills
Government & Politics
AP

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

  • By BRIAN SLODYSKO and ALEXANDRA JAFFE - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but acknowledging defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s “not sure” his elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle past a Republican filibuster blockade.

Costa Concordia is gone, but horror lingers 10 years later
AP

Costa Concordia is gone, but horror lingers 10 years later

  • By TRISHA THOMAS and NICOLE WINFIELD - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

GIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Italy honored the 32 victims of the Costa Concordia shipwreck on the 10th anniversary of the disaster with a commemoratio…

Biden pays silent tribute as Reid lies in state at Capitol
Government & Politics
AP

Biden pays silent tribute as Reid lies in state at Capitol

  • By LISA MASCARO - AP Congressional Correspondent
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The late Sen. Harry Reid was remembered Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol as a “legendary leader,” a hardscrabble Democrat who rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to deliver landmark legislation from the Senate's most powerful position.

National
AP

New Mexico woman pleads not guilty to putting baby in trash

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — An 18-year-old New Mexico woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby in a dumpster pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of attempted first-degree murder and child abuse.

Ronnie Spector, '60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78
Obituaries
AP

Ronnie Spector, '60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, has died. She was 78.

Musicians, friends react to the death of Ronnie Spector
Obituaries
AP

Musicians, friends react to the death of Ronnie Spector

  • Updated
  • 0

Ronnie Spector, who as leader of the girl group The Ronettes sang 1960s hits including “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain,” died Wednesday at age 78 after a brief battle with cancer. Her death drew tributes and expressions of grief from music industry colleagues.

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together
National
AP

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have ended their 16-year relationship.

Djokovic in Australian Open draw despite visa uncertainty
Health & Fitness
AP

Djokovic in Australian Open draw despite visa uncertainty

  • By JOHN PYE - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic now knows he’ll face fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of his Australian Open title defense, if he’s allowed to play.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Switzerland Daily Life

A so-called 'Silvesterchlaus' (New Years Claus) of the group 'Hoernli-Schuppel' is on the way in Hundwil, Switzerland, Thursday, January 13, 2022 to offer best wishes for the New Year (following the Julian calendar) to the farmers in this region. After their performance of singing and dancing the Silvesterchlaeuse receive hot drinks. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 13

Today in history: Jan. 13

In 2021, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House over the violent Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, becoming the only president to b…

Today in sports history: Jan. 13

Today in sports history: Jan. 13

In 1974, Larry Csonka leads the Miami Dolphins to their second straight Super Bowl win in their third straight appearance with a 24-7 victory …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Andrew is officially stripped of royal titles amid sexual assault lawsuit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News