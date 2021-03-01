Analysis: Biden retreats from vow to make pariah of Saudis

“This is a dangerous neighborhood. And the Saudis are critical in terms of keeping pressure on Iran,” Warner said.

Rights groups and the few Saudi dissidents in exile who still dare to speak say the United States is making a mistake. They say Prince Mohammed's actions in his first five years in power show he’s not bound by international norms or diplomatic persuasion. Waiving penalties on Mohammed bin Salman now also sends a signal to Saudis on the succession, when Salman dies, they say.

Forgoing punishment in such a brutal killing, of an internationally known journalist, sends a message of impunity for future slayings, not just for the prince but for all authoritarian governments, said Sarah Leah Whitson, leader of Democracy for the Arab World Now, a rights group Khashoggi founded not long before his death.

The Biden administration “basically sent the message that if you’re at the top you’re safe, and business will continue as usual, as long as we agree on some low-level officials to throw under the bus,” Whitson said.

