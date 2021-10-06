 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Assailants fatally shoot 3 men in disputed Kashmir
0 Comments
AP

Assailants fatally shoot 3 men in disputed Kashmir

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Assailants shot and killed three men in Indian-controlled Kashmir in separate attacks blamed by police on militants fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region.

In the first incident Tuesday, police said militants fired at a prominent pharmacist, Makhan Lal Bindroo, at his drug store in the region’s main city of Srinagar.

Bindroo, a Kashmiri Hindu, was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Within an hour, a street food vendor from India’s eastern state of Bihar was shot point blank in another neighborhood in Srinagar, killing him on the spot, police said.

In the third incident on Tuesday night, gunmen fatally shot a taxi driver in the northern Hajin area.

Police called the killings “terror incidents.”

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of these terror crimes,” police said in a statement.

Last week, assailants fatally shot two men in Srinagar in targeted killings.

The Himalayan territory of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan. Both archrivals claim it in its entirety.

Rebels in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule over the region since 1989.

Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Packaging Food Event

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs
Government & Politics

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.

+10
Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit
Government & Politics

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit, hoping to keep the U.S. government from bumping dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help.

+8
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Government & Politics

Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will restore two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a long-running public lands dispute, and a separate marine conservation area in New England that recently has been used for commercial fishing. Environmental protections at all three monuments had been stripped by former President Donald Trump.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News