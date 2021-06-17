Austin: Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years

Milley also acknowledged that a collapse of the government or takeover by the Taliban could have broader impacts on the strides women have made in Afghanistan. And the military has said it will be far more difficult to collect intelligence on terror groups in the country, if there is no American presence there.

Once the withdrawal is completed, U.S. military and intelligence agencies' ability to monitor and counter extremist groups inside Afghanistan will be limited, but the Pentagon says it will use “over-the-horizon" forces to keep a lid on the threat. The hope is to place surveillance aircraft and other assets in one or more neighboring countries, but no such arrangements have yet been made. That means the counterterrorism effort will have to be conducted from bases farther away, in the Persian Gulf area.

A related concern is that the Taliban, which are seeking greater political leverage in Kabul and could attempt to take power, may retain its associations with al-Qaida, whose presence in Afghanistan was the reason the U.S. invaded in the first place. U.S. officials have questioned whether the Taliban will fulfill a promise made in a February 2020 agreement with the Trump administration to disassociate itself from al-Qaida and to prevent any extremist group from launching attacks on the U.S. from Afghan soil.