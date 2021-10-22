Belarus scraps short-lived mask mandates amid virus surge

“Lukashenko's claims about the alleged link between COVID-19 and oncology, his statements on the abolition of the mask mandates and reduction of hospital terms cause laughter and tears at the same time,” Tkachev told the AP in a telephone interview. “Doctors understand the absurdity of those claims, but they are afraid to speak out against them for fear of finding themselves behind bars.”

He said that many medical workers who were critical of the authorities have been fired, raising the strain on the nation's health care system.

“The authorities’ careless attitude encourages citizens’ carelessness and exacerbates the catastrophic situation, the scale of which can only be guessed,” said Tkachev, who is currently out of Belarus.

Belarusian authorities have registered a total of more than 580,000 infections and 4,482 deaths. Only about 20% of the population have been vaccinated, with Russian and Chinese vaccines.

The authorities have stopped reporting daily deaths, and Tkachev and others rejected government coronavirus statistics.

“Official statistics can’t be trusted, it’s falsified,” Tkachev said. “Overcrowded hospitals are a testimony of that. Real numbers are several times higher.”