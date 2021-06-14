Biden reaffirms US 'sacred' commitment to NATO alliance

Biden's itinerary in Europe has been shaped so that he would first gather with G-7 leaders and then with NATO allies in Brussels before his much-anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday. And with both summits, Biden aimed to consult European allies on efforts to counter provocative actions by China and Russia.

The G-7 meeting ended with a communique that called out, at the urging of Biden, forced labor practices and other human rights violations impacting Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in the western Xinjiang province. The president declined to discuss private summit negotiations over the provision, but said he was “satisfied” with the communique, although differences remain among the allies about how forcefully to call out Beijing.

The Chinese embassy to the United Kingdom on Monday issued a statement saying the communique “deliberately slandered China and arbitrarily interfered in China’s internal affairs," and exposed the “sinister intentions of a few countries, such as the United States."

Biden has said he's focused on building a more cohesive bond between America and allies who had become wary of U.S. leadership after enduring four years of Trump's name-calling and frequent invectives about NATO.