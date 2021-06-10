Biden, Johnson strike convivial tone in 1st meeting

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were all smiles during their first meeting, highlighting their nations' famed “special relationship” but doing so against a backdrop of differences both political and personal.

Biden hopes to use his first overseas trip as president to reassure European allies that the United States had shed the transactional tendencies of Donald Trump’s term and is a reliable partner again. He and Johnson immediately struck a tone of conviviality as the news media watched.

“I told the prime minister we have something in common. We both married way above our station,” Biden joked after a highly choreographed walk with their spouses.

Johnson laughed and said he was “not going to dissent from that one” but then seemed to hint that he would be looking to only improve relations with his American counterpart.

“I’m not going to disagree with you on that,” said Johnson, "or indeed on anything else.”

But there are areas of friction. The president staunchly opposed Brexit, Britain's exit from the European Union that Johnson championed, and has expressed great concern over the future of Northern Ireland. Biden once called Johnson a “physical and emotional clone” of Trump.