Biden looks to turn page on 20 years of war at UN

Despite such differences, Biden is looking to use his Tuesday address to the General Assembly as well as a series of one-on-one and larger meetings with world leaders this week to make the case for American leadership on the world stage.

“There are points of disagreement, including when we have disagreed with the decisions other countries are making, the decision points of when countries have disagreed with the decisions we’re making,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “But the larger point here, and what you’ll hear the president talk about tomorrow, is that we are committed to those alliances, and that always requires work from every president, from every global leader.”

Biden was set to arrive in New York on Monday afternoon and had an evening meeting scheduled with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Gutterres.

Ahead of the meeting, the secretary-general told The Associated Press that he was concerned about the “completely dysfunctional” U.S.-China relationship and that it could lead to a new cold war. Psaki said that the administration disagreed with the assessment, adding that the U.S.-China relationship was "one not of conflict but of competition.”