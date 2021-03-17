Biden recommits to Good Friday accord on St. Patrick's Day

The free movement of goods and people across the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland underpinned the 1998 Good Friday Agreement by spurring economic development and permitting the removal of border posts that were once a magnet for violence. More than 3,000 people died during decades of fighting between republican forces, unionists and the British military.

In order to protect the peace process following Brexit, Britain and the EU agreed to keep the frontier open but conduct some border checks at ports in Northern Ireland before goods are shipped to the republic.

After Britain left the EU single market at the beginning of this year, a grace period allowed some of these checks to be delayed until April 1 because both sides agreed they weren’t ready to implement the new system.

Earlier this month, Britain unilaterally extended the grace period to Oct. 1, saying the delay was needed for “operational reasons.” The EU on Monday formally notified Britain that it had breached the protocol, a step that could result in the case being reviewed by the European Court of Justice.

Unilateral decisions by the U.K. undermine trust and threaten the peace process, the EU said.