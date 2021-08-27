Biden vows retribution against extremists in Kabul attack

“We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place of our choosing,” Biden said. “These ISIS terrorists will not win."

As for the bombers and gunmen involved, he said, "We have some reason to believe we know who they are. Not certain.” He said he had instructed military commanders to develop plans to strike IS “assets, leadership and facilities.”

Gen. Frank McKenzie, the U.S. Central Command chief who is overseeing the airlift, told reporters at the Pentagon prior to Biden's remarks that the first step will be determining with confidence who carried out the attacks.

“Yes, if we can find who is associated with this we will go after them,” he said. “We've been clear all along that we retain the right to operate against ISIS in Afghanistan, and we are working very hard right now to determine attribution, to determine who is associated with this cowardly attack, and we are prepared to take action against them — 24/7, we are looking for them.”