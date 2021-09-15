Biles: FBI turned 'blind eye' to reports of gymnasts' abuse

McKayla Maroney, another gold medal winning gymnast, told senators that one night when she was 15 years old, she found the doctor on top of her while she was naked — one of many times she was abused. She said she thought she was going to die that evening.

Maroney said the FBI “minimized and disregarded” her after she reported Nassar and said the agency delayed the investigation as other gymnasts were abused.

“I think for so long all of us questioned, just because someone else wasn’t fully validating us, that we doubted what happened to us," Maroney said. "And I think that makes the healing process take longer.”

Biles and Maroney were joined by Aly Raisman, another Olympic gold medalist, and gymnast Maggie Nichols. Raisman said it “disgusts me” that they are still looking for answers six years after the original allegations against Nassar were reported.

“We just can’t fix a problem we don’t understand, and we can’t understand the problem unless and until we have all of the facts,” Raisman said, noting the traumatic effect the abuse has had on all of them.

“Being here today is taking everything I have," she said. "My main concern is I hope I have the energy to just walk out of here. I don’t think people realize how much it affects us.”