Coronavirus forces Biden to forgo pomp for US-Canada meeting

Trudeau brought up the issue when the two leaders spoke by phone last month, Biden's first call to a foreign leader as president. But Biden for now remains focused on first inoculating the U.S. population, according to the senior administration official.

Another area of concern for Trudeau is the “Buy American” executive order that Biden signed during his first week in office. It's designed to encourage the federal government to spend more of the roughly $600 billion earmarked for procurement to boost U.S. factories and hiring.

Biden said that as part of the push he was creating a “Made in America” office to evaluate contracts and make sure waivers are used only in “very limited circumstances,” such as when there is an overwhelming national security, humanitarian or emergency need in the U.S. The issue is crucial to Canada since the U.S. accounts for about 75% of its exports.

Asked if Canada may get a waiver from Biden’s “Buy American” order, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that “no changes are anticipated.”