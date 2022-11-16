 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Correction: Russia-Ukraine-War story

From the This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 15 series

Waves of Russian airstrikes rocked Ukraine on Tuesday, with authorities from east to west reporting attacks on energy and other facilities that knocked out power and, in the capital, struck residential buildings

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — In earlier versions of a story published November 15, 2022, The Associated Press reported erroneously, based on information from a senior American intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity, that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland and killed two people. Subsequent reporting showed that the missiles were Russian-made and most likely fired by Ukraine in defense against a Russian attack.

