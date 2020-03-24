Corrections officers push state to stop inmate transfers

“The governor has called for all non-essential movement to halt, and this isn’t essential,” Blackwell said. “And the governor has the authority to shut down the movement of these prisoners. The counties, the state, let’s just freeze everything until we figure out what’s going on.”

No case of the coronavirus has been discovered in the state prison system where roughly 45,000 inmates are housed and 16,000 people work, prison and union officials say.

Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said through a spokeswoman that halting all transfers is not a “realistic plan at this point."

“We are doing everything we can to minimize the exposure to the system as a whole, but we are a system — and each facility in the system has a role,” Wetzel said.

He said the prisons' staff are doing an incredible job in the midst of impossible circumstances and that corrections staff across Pennsylvania “has to pull together” against the virus.

The Department of Corrections has shut down some routine transfers between prisons, according to prison and union officials.