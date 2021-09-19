Early results in Russia show pro-Kremlin party leads

A man casts his ballot at a polling station at the Kazansky railway station during the Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday will be the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma.
A member of an election commission helps to a woman to casts her ballot during the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament and local parliament elections at a polling station in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The head of Russia's Communist Party, the country's second-largest political party, is alleging widespread violations in the election for a new national parliament in which his party is widely expected to gain seats.
A man examines his ballot during the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament and local parliaments elections at a polling station in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday will be the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma.
A voter prepares to casts his ballot at a mobile polling station in front the Church of the Epiphany during the Parliamentary elections in Sharapovo village, Moscow region, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Communist Party and independent observers have reported an array of alleged violations in the voting that is widely expected to keep the dominant United Russia party's majority in parliament.
Members of an election commission setup a tent as they wait for voters at a mobile polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Samoilovo village, Moscow region, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Communist Party and independent observers have reported an array of alleged violations in the voting that is widely expected to keep the dominant United Russia party's majority in parliament.
A member of an election commission carry election ballots to a mobile polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Sharapovo village, Moscow region, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Communist Party and independent observers have reported an array of alleged violations in the voting that is widely expected to keep the dominant United Russia party's majority in parliament.
Chechnya's regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov casts his ballot at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Akhmat-Yurt, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday will be the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma.
A man casts his ballots at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Russia has begun the third day of voting for a new parliament that is unlikely to change the country's political complexion. There's no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma.
Anton Furgal, the son of the region's former governor Sergei Furgal, who was arrested last year on charges of being involved in murders, is photographed at his headquarters during the Parliamentary election in Khabarovsk, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Furgal says he was kept off the ballot for the national parliament in voting that concludes Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. "There is an opinion that if my last name had been Ivanov, for example, I would likely be allowed to run," he said.
Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov leaves a polling station after voting during the Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The head of Russia's Communist Party, the country's second-largest political party, is alleging widespread violations in the election for a new national parliament in which his party is widely expected to gain seats.
Journalists wait to film St. Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov as he fills his ballot in a voting booth, right, during the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament and local parliament elections at a polling station in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The head of Russia's Communist Party, the country's second-largest political party, is alleging widespread violations in the election for a new national parliament in which his party is widely expected to gain seats.
A man examines his ballot during the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament and local parliament elections at a polling station in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The head of Russia's Communist Party, the country's second-largest political party, is alleging widespread violations in the election for a new national parliament in which his party is widely expected to gain seats.
A medical worker, right, helps a patient to read his ballot at a hospital during the Parliamentary elections in Voronezh, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The head of Russia's Communist Party, the country's second-largest political party, is alleging widespread violations in the election for a new national parliament in which his party is widely expected to gain seats.
Russian citizens read their ballots at a polling station during parliamentary elections at the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The election is widely seen as an important part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his grip on power ahead of the 2024 presidential polls, in which control of the State Duma, or parliament, will be key.
Members of an election commission sit in a tent as they wait for voters at a mobile polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Rogachevo village, Moscow region, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Communist Party and independent observers have reported an array of alleged violations in the voting that is widely expected to keep the dominant United Russia party's majority in parliament.
A woman leaves the polling booth at a polling station during parliamentary elections in the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The election is widely seen as an important part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his grip on power ahead of the 2024 presidential polls, in which control of the State Duma, or parliament, will be key.
Boris Vishnevsky of the Yabloko party who is running for both the State Duma and the regional legislature looks at a candidates list at a polling station in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Vishnevsky discovered that there are two other men running in both races under the same name as him. One of his opponents is from the ruling United Russia party, according to the newspaper Novaya Gazeta.
People examine their ballots during the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament and local parliament elections at a polling station in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The head of Russia's Communist Party, the country's second-largest political party, is alleging widespread violations in the election for a new national parliament in which his party is widely expected to gain seats.
A medical worker, left, helps a patient to cast her ballot at a hospital during the Parliamentary elections in Voronezh, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Russia has begun the third day of voting for a new parliament that is unlikely to change the country's political complexion. There's no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma.
Members of an election commission stand in a tent as they wait for voters at a mobile polling station in front the Church of the Epiphany during the Parliamentary elections in Parfyonovo village, Moscow region, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Communist Party and independent observers have reported an array of alleged violations in the voting that is widely expected to keep the dominant United Russia party's majority in parliament.
Members of an election commission stand at a tent as they wait for voters at a mobile polling station in front the Church of the Epiphany during the Parliamentary elections in Parfyonovo village, Moscow region, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Communist Party and independent observers have reported an array of alleged violations in the voting that is widely expected to keep the dominant United Russia party's majority in parliament.
St. Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov leaves a voting booth during the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament and local parliament elections at a polling station in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The head of Russia's Communist Party, the country's second-largest political party, is alleging widespread violations in the election for a new national parliament in which his party is widely expected to gain seats.
A Russian military sailor leaves a voting booth at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Sevastopol, Crimea, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The head of Russia's Communist Party, the country's second-largest political party, is alleging widespread violations in the election for a new national parliament in which his party is widely expected to gain seats.
Members of an election commission listen to 82-year old Nadezhda Tredina, as they come to help her to vote during the Parliamentary elections at her house in Nikolayevka village outside Omsk, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday will be the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma.
Medical workers cast a patient's ballot at a hospital during the Parliamentary elections in Voronezh, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Russia has begun the third day of voting for a new parliament that is unlikely to change the country's political complexion. There's no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma.
A man reads his ballot at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Russia has begun the third day of voting for a new parliament that is unlikely to change the country's political complexion. There's no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma.
A woman examines her ballot during the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament and local parliaments elections at a polling station in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sunday will be the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma.
Ella Pamfilova, head of Russian Central Election Commission, gestures while speaking after the Parliamentary elections at the Russian Central Election commission in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Russia's Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova confirmed at least eight incidents of ballot-stuffing in six Russian regions. In all, the commission has so far invalidated 7,465 ballots in 14 regions.
A woman reflected in a mirror casts her ballot during the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament and local parliament elections at a polling station in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Sunday will be the last of three days voting for a new parliament, but there seems to be no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma.
Journalists stand at multi-screens showing polling station in Russia as they come to attend Ella Pamfilova, head of Russian Central Election Commission's news conference after the Parliamentary elections at the Russian Central Election commission in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Russia's Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova confirmed at least eight incidents of ballot-stuffing in six Russian regions. In all, the commission has so far invalidated 7,465 ballots in 14 regions.
Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov gestures while speaking at a news conference during the Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. From the Baltic Sea to the Pacific Ocean, Russians across eleven time zones voted Sunday on the third and final day of a national election for a new parliament, a ballot in which the pro-Kremlin ruling party is largely expected to retain its majority after months of relentless crackdown on the opposition.
Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov attends a news conference during the Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. From the Baltic Sea to the Pacific Ocean, Russians across eleven time zones voted Sunday on the third and final day of a national election for a new parliament, a ballot in which the pro-Kremlin ruling party is largely expected to retain its majority after months of relentless crackdown on the opposition.
Chechen women weared Chechen national costumes leave a polling booth at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Grozny, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Russia has begun the third day of voting for a new parliament that is unlikely to change the country's political complexion. There's no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma.
Members of an election commission count ballots after voting at a polling station after the Parliamentary elections in Nikolayevka village outside Omsk, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. From the Baltic Sea to the Pacific Ocean, Russians across eleven time zones voted Sunday on the third and final day of a national election for a new parliament, a ballot in which the pro-Kremlin ruling party is largely expected to retain its majority after months of relentless crackdown on the opposition.
A member of an election commission carries a ballot box as he and a colleague walk from house to house helping older villagers to vote during the Parliamentary elections in Nikolayevka village outside Omsk, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Russia has begun the third day of voting for a new parliament that is unlikely to change the country's political complexion. There's no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma.
Two members of an election commission carry a ballot box while walking from house to house helping older villagers to vote during the Parliamentary elections in Nikolayevka village outside Omsk, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Russia has begun the third day of voting for a new parliament that is unlikely to change the country's political complexion. There's no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma.
Members of a local election commission escorted by a police officer walk past an old defensive tower during the Parliamentary elections in Khimoy village, 115 kilometers (72 miles) southeast of Grozny, the capital of Chechen republic, southern Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Russia has begun the third day of voting for a new parliament that is unlikely to change the country's political complexion. There's no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma.
Medical workers wearing protective gear hold ballot boxes pose for a photo prior to go into the red zone to help to coronavirus patients to attend the voting during the Parliamentary elections in Voronezh, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. From the Baltic Sea to the Pacific Ocean, Russians across eleven time zones voted Sunday on the third and final day of a national election for a new parliament, a ballot in which the pro-Kremlin ruling party is largely expected to retain its majority after months of relentless crackdown on the opposition.
Members of an election commission prepare to count ballots after voting at a polling station after the Parliamentary elections in Nikolayevka village outside Omsk, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. From the Baltic Sea to the Pacific Ocean, Russians across eleven time zones voted Sunday on the third and final day of a national election for a new parliament, a ballot in which the pro-Kremlin ruling party is largely expected to retain its majority after months of relentless crackdown on the opposition.
By JIM HEINTZ and DARIA LITVINOVA
Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) — Early results Sunday in Russia's parliamentary election showed the dominant pro-Kremlin party well in the lead, but it was unclear if the party will retain the two-thirds majority of seats that allow it to change the constitution.
The election is widely seen as an important part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his grip on power ahead of the 2024 presidential election, in which control of the State Duma, or parliament, will be key.
Results from about 30% of the country’s polling stations gave the pro-Kremlin United Russia party 45% of the vote for the 225 deputies apportioned by party lists, according to the elections commission. Another 225 lawmakers will be chosen by individual races, and the elections commission said early results showed United Russia candidates leading in 179 of those single-constituency seats.
The election Sunday lacked significant opposition presence after Russian authorities declared organizations linked to imprisoned Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin’s most prominent foe, to be extremist. The voting was also marred by numerous reports of violations, including ballot-stuffing.
The early results showed three other parties that almost always support Putin returning to the State Duma, as well as the New People party, which was formed last year and is regarded by many as a Kremlin-sponsored project.