 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EU says economic recovery threatened by COVID-19 resurgence

  • Updated
  • 0

BRUSSELS (AP) — The massive spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is threatening the European Union's recovery from the deep economic slump caused by last year's onset of the pandemic, the bloc's economy chief said Wednesday.

And medical experts warned that the public health situation could get much worse.

Only two weeks ago the EU executive raised its growth forecast for an economy bouncing back from the worst of the pandemic. But EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday the upbeat picture was now in doubt again amid rising infections and with restrictions being reintroduced in a growing number of member states.

The fear is that the fall forecast for 5% growth this year in the 19-nation eurozone could still be hurt by the end-of-year virus crisis.

“Our only message is: Take the situation very seriously,” Gentiloni said, “but without thinking that the economic impact will be the same one as one year ago.”

Medical experts warned of more hardship ahead, and called for urgent measures that could impact crucial sectors like the restaurant, bar and tourism industries, already badly hit by the virus last year.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said in a report Wednesday that the burden from the highly contagious delta variant first detected in India “is expected to be very high in December and January,” unless drastic government action in taken and vaccinations tick further upward.

People are also reading…

It all goes against initial expectations for the holiday season when it was thought that Europeans unburdened by COVID-19 restrictions would dip into their forced savings of the past year and spend, giving the economy a major shot in the arm.

Now, the ECDC warned, “the end-of-year festive season is traditionally associated with activities such as social gatherings, shopping and travelling, which pose significant additional risks for intensified transmission of Delta.”

ECDC Director Andrea Ammon spoke of health systems already being overwhelmed in some EU nations, and others being close to it. “We have to take it now really serious in the sense that measures have to be applied in order to reduce transmission.”

In the past though, this has meant lockdowns and wholesale closures of businesses that were responsible for the unprecedented economic slump.

Ammon was addressing everything from less intrusive measures such as mandatory mask wearing or remote work to lockdowns.

“We still have some time until Christmas,” Ammon said. "But if the situation doesn’t get better, it might mean that these measures should be taken over Christmas as well.”

———

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:

Cap on drug price hikes for privately insured sparks battle

Cap on drug price hikes for privately insured sparks battle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Workers and families with private health insurance would reap savings on prescription drugs from a little-noticed provision in President Joe Biden's sweeping social agenda bill. It's meant to break the cycle of annual price increases for widely used medicines.

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Part political performance, part stall tactic, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy unleashed a long, rambling and vitriolic speech overnight, seizing control of the House floor and preempting for a time the vote on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill.

Trump-backed Parnell loses custody battle, suspends campaign

Trump-backed Parnell loses custody battle, suspends campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sean Parnell, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, on Monday suspended his campaign after he lost a court fight over custody of his three children in which the judge said he believed allegations of abuse by Parnell’s estranged wife.

White supremacist prison guards work with impunity in Fla.

White supremacist prison guards work with impunity in Fla.

In June, three Florida prison guards who boasted of being white supremacists beat, pepper sprayed and used a stun gun on an inmate who screamed “I can’t breathe!” at a prison near the Alabama border, according to a fellow inmate who reported it to the state.

Watch Now: Related Video

Radioactive particles from nuclear tests found in American honey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News