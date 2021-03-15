EU takes legal action vs UK over Brexit deal delays

A U.K. government spokesperson said it will respond to the EU Commission “in due course," insisting the measures are temporary and aimed at reducing disruptions in Northern Ireland.

“They are lawful and part of a progressive and good faith implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol," the spokesperson said in a statement. “Low key operational measures like these are well precedented and common in the early days of major international treaties. In some areas, the EU also seems to need time to implement the detail of our agreements. This is a normal process when implementing new treaties and not something that should warrant legal action."

In September last year, the U.K. had already upset the 27-nation bloc when it considered legislation that would have given Boris Johnson’s government the power to override part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement relating to Northern Ireland. So the EU sees the U.K.’s March 3 statement as proof that Britain has now twice sought to violate an international agreement.

The sensitivity of Northern Ireland’s status was underscored this year when the EU threatened to ban shipments of coronavirus vaccines to Northern Ireland as part of moves to shore up the bloc’s supply. That would have drawn a hard border on the island of Ireland - exactly the scenario the Brexit deal was crafted to avoid.