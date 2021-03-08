Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties

But recently, those attitudes have eroded among some Arab leaders, even as hostility toward Israel — in part because of its policies toward Palestinians — has persisted among their populations.

The Gulf Arab monarchies have a few scattered remnants of bygone Jewish communities, said Jason Guberman, executive director of the American Sephardi Federation.

Saudi Arabia is home to sites that predate the advent of Islam in the 7th century, and Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman have old Jewish cemeteries. The UAE emirate of Ras al-Khaimah is home to a solitary Jewish headstone, possibly from a traveling merchant — like most of the Jews arriving in Dubai today.

“Jews have been in the Gulf for a very long time, and now it’s kind of a return to this historical pattern of people coming in for trade,” Guberman said, adding it was “very exciting to see some of this return of the pluralist past of the Middle East.”

Jean Candiotte, a TV director from New York who has been in Dubai for seven years, said the new atmosphere is liberating.