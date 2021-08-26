Harris says she urged Vietnam to free political dissidents

“It is critical that if we are to take on the challenges we face that we do it in a way that is collaborative, that we must empower leaders in every sector, including of course government but community leaders, business leaders, civic society, if we are to maximize the resources we collectively have,” she said.

In her news conference, Harris also fielded questions on the chaotic U.S. exit from Afghanistan, but did not respond directly when asked how the U.S. would evaluate success in the evacuation mission. At a time when U.S. officials have warned of possible terrorist threats against Americans attempting to leave the country through Kabul's airport, Harris also ignored a question on whether Americans are safer now that the U.S. has departed the country.

On her trip back to Washington, Harris will stop at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii to meet with servicemembers. She had planned also to stop in California to appear with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall attempt. But Harris scrapped that stop to head straight to Washington, her office announced.

She has been briefed on developments in Kabul and will continue to be updated as she makes her way back to Washington, the White House said.