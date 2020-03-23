House considers voting options as members fall ill

Under the proxy proposal, a member of the House could be allowed to designate a colleague to vote for them in the event they are unable to return to Washington amid the coronavirus outbreak. If there are objections to a unanimous consent vote, the report said, proxy voting “is likely the best of the options available under the circumstances.”

Proxy voting would require a rules change but could be quickly adopted if there were universal support for the idea, according to the report. If not, an in-person vote would be required to make the change and would mean members would have to travel back to Washington anyway.

It's unclear how much support that proposal would have. Asked if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., supported it, a spokesman said it was not “a preferable option.”

The proxy vote could include members who are under self-quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus or had contact with someone who tested positive, those who are caring for someone who is ill or those who have reservations about traveling.