India's quick nod to homegrown COVID-19 vaccine seeds doubt

Initially, a member of India’s COVID-19 task force said that the Bharat Biotech vaccine would be a “backup.” But on Jan. 5, health officials said it would be given to people after getting their consent and ensuring more frequent follow-ups, suggesting both vaccines will be deployed. It remains unclear as to which states will receive which vaccine and on what basis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has touted the vaccines as evidence of India's growing self-reliance due to its protectionist policies.

On Jan. 16 India will start the massive undertaking of inoculating an estimated 30 million doctors, nurses and other front line workers, before attention turns to around 270 million people who are either aged over 50 or have co-morbidities.

China and Russia have also administered vaccines while late clinical trials were still underway. But India, which is the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, has drawn criticism for using two different standards — needing efficacy data for one and not the other — for greenlighting the use of the two vaccines as well as a lack of transparency in the process.