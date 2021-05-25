Iran, world powers resume talks on US return to nuclear deal

“The participants expressed readiness to do their best to resolve the remaining outstanding issues and to complete negotiations successfully as soon as possible,” he tweeted.

Iran’s delegate to the talks, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, told Iranian state television as he headed into the session that following “good progress in the last four rounds of talks” he hoped the fifth would be the last.

“There are still important issues that need to be fixed,” he said. "We hope that we will be able to reach a final solution during these several days of negotiations.”

Malley was more non-committal as he headed back to Vienna, tweeting that the previous round had been “constructive and saw meaningful progress.”

“But much work still needs to be done,” the U.S. envoy wrote. “On our way to Vienna for a fifth round where we hope we can further advance toward a mutual return to compliance.”

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement unilaterally, saying it was not broad enough and needed to be renegotiated. As part of a “maximum pressure” campaign, Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran in an effort to bring Tehran back to the table.