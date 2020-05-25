Judge: SC voters don't need witness to sign absentee ballot

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A federal judge says people voting by absentee ballot in South Carolina don't have to have a witness sign the voting papers.

U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs on Monday ordered South Carolina officials to not enforce the requirement for a witness signature on ballots in the June 9 primary or any ensuing runoff elections. She said having to seek a witness increases the chance that a voter would contract or spread the coronavirus. Childs, however, did not permanently strike down the requirement as unconstitutional.

“The evidence in the record points to the conclusion that adherence to the witness requirement in June would only increase the risk for contracting COVID-19 for members of the public with underlying medical conditions, the disabled, and racial and ethnic minorities,” the judge wrote in her order.

Childs particularly relied on a letter that Marci Andino, the executive director of the South Carolina Election Commission wrote to Gov. Henry McMaster in March. That letter said that election officials have no way to check the validity of a witness signature because they don't have it on file, unlike a voter's signature.