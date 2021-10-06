Justices skeptical of detainee’s request for secret records

At the end of the argument, however, Justice Neil Gorsuch raised a different solution: why not let Zubaydah provide information to Polish officials about his own treatment? Gorsuch and Justice Sonia Sotomayor told government lawyer Brian H. Fletcher they want a clear answer about whether the Biden administration would allow that.

Fletcher said Zubaydah is not being held “incommunicado," though his communications are screened for classified information. He suggested he would get Gorsuch and Sotomayor an answer.

Sotomayor and Gorsuch weren't the only ones expressing concerns about Zubaydah. Justice Stephen Breyer, for his part, questioned his continued detention at Guantanamo, which the Biden administration has said it will close. "I don't understand why he's still there,” Breyer said at one point.

The Supreme Court last addressed the detention of Guantanamo prisoners in 2008, ruling they have a right to challenge their detention in U.S. courts. Most of the 39 men still held there have never been charged with a crime.