Lawmakers focus on disrupted school year, postponed election

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has proposed a plan by which postage-paid absentee ballots would be sent to every Ohioan who hadn't already voted in the March 17 primary, along with return postage. LaRose also wants continued discretion to allow in-person voting on June 2 if DeWine's “stay at home” order is no longer in place.

A proposal in the GOP-controlled House would limit the remainder of the primary to absentee balloting concluded by April 28. LaRose, a Republican and former lawmaker, said June 2 is the earliest date to manage such an undertaking.

House and Senate leaders and DeWine all agree that mandatory testing in schools shouldn't happen this year, and there is also support to forgo district and school report cards.

A House proposal would also push any changes in the Ohio school voucher system to April 2021. Until the crisis hit, lawmakers had been considering possible changes to avoid a looming spike in the number of qualifying locations for the program, meant to help fund private school tuition for students from poor-performing districts and schools.

The House and Senate are both expected to allow the extension of professional licenses close to expiring, and align state tax filing deadlines with the federal postponement until July 15.

The House and Senate are also expected to propose temporary changes to the state's open meeting laws to allow public bodies to meet by video conferencing.

